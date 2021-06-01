AEW superstar and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter last night to comment on the Willie Urbina incident from this past Friday’s edition of Dynamite, where Urbina, who has since been let go from AEW, mocked Shida’s Asian heritage, a moment that was captured on audio during the show’s commercial break.

The Iron Lady writes, “I didn’t wanna talk about this before my big day, so let me tell you now. I don’t give a shit what other people say about my race because I love it and I proud of it, and because I know which is fool. I don’t even feel anger. So don’t need to worry about me. Thank you.”

She later writes in Japanese, “It’s about the burning Spanish commentator, but it doesn’t really matter. Because I’m proud of my race, and no matter what I say, I don’t even get angry with the feeling that I’m stupid.” (via Google translate)

大一番の前に他の事を話したくなかったので今お伝えしますね。

炎上しているスペイン語解説者の件ですが、マジでどうでもいいです。だって私は自分の人種に誇りを持ってるし、それをなに言われても「バカ言ってるなぁ」という感じで怒りすら湧きません。

だから心配しないでね😊 — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 1, 2021

While Shida may have shaken off Urbina’s insensitive joke President Tony Khan told the wrestling press in the Double or Nothing media scrum that he was livid when he heard the audio and took action of getting rid of the Spanish commentator immediately.