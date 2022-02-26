AEW star and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida will be making her return to the ring at the March 19th Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling’s Grand Princess 22 event from the legendary Sumo Hall in Japan. Shida will be taking on Hikari Noa in her first match since early January.
Shida will be in action the next night (March 20th) as well for the Ice Ribbon show at Korakuen Hall. You can see the announcements for her return in the tweet below.
