AEW superstar and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida recently released a video on her personal Twitter account, which shows the damage that was done to her leg by rival Serena Deeb.
If you missed this week’s Dynamite Deeb attacked Shida with a kendo stick, brutally beating her down and scoring a victory thanks to a referee stoppage.
#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/KGNyb3anmp pic.twitter.com/pDsU7sYe1U
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 14, 2022
Shida also recently announced that she would be returning to Japan for a short time. She writes, “I’m so sorry that the last match before I go back to Japan had to end like that.
I had a lot of things I wanted to do in Japan, but now I will rest my leg as much as I can. I’LL BE BACK.”