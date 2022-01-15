AEW superstar and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida recently released a video on her personal Twitter account, which shows the damage that was done to her leg by rival Serena Deeb.

If you missed this week’s Dynamite Deeb attacked Shida with a kendo stick, brutally beating her down and scoring a victory thanks to a referee stoppage.

Shida also recently announced that she would be returning to Japan for a short time. She writes, “I’m so sorry that the last match before I go back to Japan had to end like that.

I had a lot of things I wanted to do in Japan, but now I will rest my leg as much as I can. I’LL BE BACK.”