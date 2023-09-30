In the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Hikaru Shida defeated Ruby Soho to earn a shot at her partner, Saraya’s AEW Women’s World Championship on the October 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, titled ‘Title Tuesday.’ The show will not air in the customary Wednesday timeslot due to TBS’s coverage of Major League Baseball playoffs.

In the climax of the Shida-Soho main event bout on Rampage, the referee was inadvertently pushed out of the ring when Soho attempted to utilize a spray can against Shida. Subsequently, Shida struck Soho with a kendo stick and followed up with a Katana attack. Initially, there was no official present, but Aubrey Edwards eventually arrived to administer the pin count.

No further matches have been announced for Dynamite: Title Tuesday as of yet.