NJPW star Hikuleo addressed IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Karl Anderson pulling out of the company’s Battle Autumn event due to his new obligations with WWE. The Machine Gun was supposed to defend his title against the giant Samoan at the event. Highlights from the interview, which took place with the NJPW press, can be found below.

Says Karl Anderson is ducking him:

“You think you forgot about me? I’ve got alot on my plate right now, but I can make time for you. What are you scared of, Karl Anderson? The second non Japanese person to make the finals of the G1, scared of someone who’s just coming back from a learning excursion? The former multi time IWGP Tag Team Champion, scared of someone who’s only had two title matches?”

Promises that he will find Anderson:

“Listen, you want to call yourself ‘bright lights’? Don’t forget who turned on those lights for you- New Japan did. And now you want to say those lights are brighter? You want to say your lights are brighter. Well don’t turn your back on us. Don’t forget where you came from. Karl, you want to hide from me? I’ll find you, and when I do- I’ll knock all your lights out.”