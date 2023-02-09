Hikuleo feels like there is still more for him to achieve in NJPW.

The Bullet Club member discussed this topic during a recent interview with the company’s website, where he also addresses the possibility that former world champion Jay White would be leaving NJPW and becoming a free agent. Highlights can be found below.

Feels like there is still a lot he can achieve in NJPW:

It goes back to me being early on in my career. I’ve still got so much to learn. I only just came back in the fall of 2022, and the amount of reps I can get, the discipline I can develop, the things that I can achieve in Japan? There’s still so much that I have to do, still.

On rumors that Jay White is leaving NJPW: