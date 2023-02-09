Hikuleo feels like there is still more for him to achieve in NJPW.
The Bullet Club member discussed this topic during a recent interview with the company’s website, where he also addresses the possibility that former world champion Jay White would be leaving NJPW and becoming a free agent. Highlights can be found below.
Feels like there is still a lot he can achieve in NJPW:
It goes back to me being early on in my career. I’ve still got so much to learn. I only just came back in the fall of 2022, and the amount of reps I can get, the discipline I can develop, the things that I can achieve in Japan? There’s still so much that I have to do, still.
On rumors that Jay White is leaving NJPW:
I know that Jay is valuable anywhere. It’s nice to know that I am too. But at the end of the day, this is about winning. At the end of that day in Osaka, one of us is leaving Japan, and people will remember tat for a long time to come. It’s destiny. When you think of what Jay White has achieved in the last five years, it puts us on entirely different levels, and I can instantly make my value skyrocket if I’m the guy that made Jay White leave Japan.