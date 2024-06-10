WWE once again has interest in NJPW star, Hikuleo.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, sources within New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and WWE have indicated that WWE is keen on Hikuleo and anticipates his eventual move to the company. Hikuleo’s brothers, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, recently joined WWE and the Bloodline after their stints in NJPW. Although Bodyslam.net reported that Hikuleo has wrapped up his time with NJPW, this hasn’t been independently verified, but on-screen indications suggest his departure.

Tonga and his tag team partner El Phantasmo lost their titles at NJPW’s recent event. Fightful Select previously mentioned that Hikuleo’s contract with NJPW would expire in June 2024. While this hasn’t been confirmed, Hikuleo was contacted about it following Tama Tonga’s WWE debut.

Hikuleo verified that both he and Tama Tonga had discussions with WWE in January 2023. However, an informal hiring freeze at WWE prevented them and others from being signed. Once the freeze ended, Hikuleo committed to a deal that extended his stay with NJPW until the summer of 2024.