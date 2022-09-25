NJPW finished its ‘Burning Spirit’ tour on Sunday in Kobe, Japan, ahead of its October 10th event, ‘Declaration of Power,’ that will see Tama Tonga challenge Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

White, Tama, and Hikuleo were in the ring as Jay encouraged Hikuleo to attack his brother at today’s show. Hikuleo decided to side with Tama and turn on Jay and BULLET CLUB.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa were removed from the group at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event earlier this year.