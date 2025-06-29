Hikuleo has a new name in WWE.

At WWE Night of Champions 2025, Hikuleo made his official debut, aligning with Solo Sikoa and joining the growing ranks of the New Bloodline alongside his brothers Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, as well as JC Mateo (formerly Jeff Cobb). He played a pivotal role in the event, ambushing Jacob Fatu and setting up Sikoa to land a Samoan Spike and win the WWE United States Championship — his first title on the main roster.

While commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett didn’t mention his name during the broadcast, they did reference his background in Japan. It wasn’t until the post-show that his WWE name was revealed via a lower third graphic during Sikoa’s promo – “Tala Tonga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

WWE has posted some highlights from Night of Champions 2025, as you can see below:

You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

And finally, you can check out photos of Blake Monroe (Mariah May in AEW) making her WWE NXT in-ring debut on Friday night below: