AEW Dynamite kicked off with an unscripted moment on Wednesday night, as Will Ospreay appeared to suffer an accidental slip during the show’s opening backstage segment.

The show opened with a backstage promo featuring the Death Riders ahead of their scheduled trios match against Brodido and Mistico. During the segment, Jon Moxley delivered a fired-up message to his teammates.

As the promo wrapped up, Daniel Garcia invited Ospreay into the team’s pre-match huddle. The group gathered together and began jumping in a circle as part of their usual routine. However, when the huddle broke apart, Ospreay appeared to lose his footing and unexpectedly fell to the floor.

Fortunately, the mishap was minor.

Ospreay was immediately helped back to his feet by those around him and continued on without any apparent issues. The accidental fall also led to a lighthearted moment among the group, as several of Ospreay’s teammates appeared to be fighting back laughter.

That was especially evident when Garcia and Ospreay shared a brief face-to-face moment after the rest of the team headed toward the entrance area. Both men were visibly smiling from ear to ear as the segment came to a close.

Despite the brief stumble, Ospreay quickly recovered and the show moved forward without missing a beat, including Ospreay picking up a win in singles action in a match later in the evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.