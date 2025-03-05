– WWE Speed returns on X today at 12/11c with another first-round match in the new ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament. Scheduled for today’s episode is Ivar of The War Raiders taking on Yoshiki Inamura of WWE NXT. The winner will move on to face Dominik Mysterio next week. The winner of that match earns the next shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

– The debut episode of WWE EVOLVE premieres tonight at 8/7c on Tubi, head-to-head against the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. No matches have been officially announced for the show. Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone will serve as the commentary team. There will be a WWE EVOLVE taping this Friday for future episodes of the weekly Wednesday night Tubi series.

– After being preempted in the New York City and Chicago markets on Tuesday night due to the speech from U.S. President Donald Trump, this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network will air tonight for those in “The Big Apple” and “The Windy City.” It’s also worth noting that The CW Network is already streaming the March 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW App.

– WWE released a video compilation of fans and social media influencers reacting live to the shocking heel turn of John Cena from this past Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.