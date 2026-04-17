Cam’ron is teasing a WrestleMania appearance following his recent on-air altercation with Jey Uso.

The situation unfolded during Thursday’s episode of It Is What It Is, where Uso and the rapper got physical in a segment that has since sparked debate online about whether it was legitimate or staged. During the exchange, Uso grabbed Cam’ron and took him down to the ground.

One day later, Cam’ron addressed the incident while opening Friday’s show.

And he didn’t hold back.

“I see a few people from the Bloodline that’s upset,” Cam’Ron. “Listen man, don’t be mad at the facts, be mad at the resume. And I’ll see you all this week at WrestleMania. I’m pulling up, I’ll be there.”

That wasn’t all.

Cam’ron also took direct aim at Uso with a pointed comparison to some of wrestling’s biggest names.

“I know I’m the biggest name that you had a fight with in a long time. I’m probably the biggest name that you ever had a fight with because you’re not your father. You’re not The Rock.”

He continued, “We’ll see what happens at WrestleMania. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen, but I will tell you that something is going to happen.”

Shots fired.

The tension between the two reportedly started early in Uso’s appearance on Thursday’s show, when Cam’ron interrupted a discussion about Uso’s family legacy by suggesting he wasn’t on the level of either his father, Rikishi, or The Rock.

Uso has since responded as well. During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast, he said Cam’ron “had it coming,” while also joking about the rapper being spotted riding a scooter around Las Vegas casinos.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.