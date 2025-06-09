– Heading into WWE Money In The Bank 2025 this past Saturday night, only three men had worked matches at every WWE premium live event thus far in 2025 — John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. Following the show on Saturday night, Cena stands alone as the only WWE Superstar to work each WWE PLE of the year so far. Cena is advertised for the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions and WWE SummerSlam shows, meaning his record will continue as he finishes out his “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour in WWE.

– Hip-hop star Metro Boomin’ surfaced on social media on Monday to comment on the surprise WWE return of R-Truth at the end of the main event of this past Saturday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event. “I real life shed a tear at this moment,” he wrote via X.

– WWE has shared multiple alternate angles of the viral spear that Bron Breakker hit El Grande Americano with at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 show this past weekend, as well as the viral Devil’s Kiss spot from WWE Money In The Bank 2025 featuring Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley.

– AAA star Latin Lover and WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels posed and recreated a photo that they took together during Latin Lover’s brief stint in WWE in 1997 while together at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show over the weekend. “After 28 years, we recreated the photo with Shawn Michaels,” Lover wrote via X. “The years go by, but the passion for wrestling never fades. Reunions that are worth gold.”