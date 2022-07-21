Tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite featured a celebration for the new tag team champions Swerve in your Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland), who won the titles one week prior over the Young Bucks and Team Taz.

In attendance for the celebration was hip-hop star Kevin Gates, who was a special guest of Swerve’s and sat in the front row. The duo’s celebration would be interrupted by Mark Sterling and Tony Nese, but things didn’t end well for the heels as Nese would eat a punch from Gates, and Swerve would throw a cake in Sterling’s face.

Watch how it all played out below.

Here to celebrate with Swerve In Our Glory, it's @iamkevingates Kevin Gates! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ee5WVinyma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Did @iamkevingates just knock out Tony Nese?! What a celebration for Swerve in Our Glory, indeed! It’s #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CexK5ISUbx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Gates is best known for his hit tracks, “2 Phones, “Really Really,” and “Me Too.” Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.