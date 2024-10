“Sycho” Sid is receiving some homage from the hip-hop community following his recent passing.

As noted, the pro wrestling legend Sid Eudy died at the age of 63 this past August.

Hip-hop artist Westside Gunn is paying tribute to the WWE, WCW and ECW legend on his new album, “Still Praying.”

The cover art for the project features Sid Vicious in the ring during his active wrestling career.

“Still Praying” by Westside Gunn is due out on November 1, 2024.