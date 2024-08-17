A shocking twist.

WWE superstar and lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio has been teasing a surprise tag team partner for his appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City. That surprise ended up being hip-hop superstar Travis Scott, who came out in a lucha mask and received a huge ovation from the New York fans.

literally what the hell is going on #fanaticsfest pic.twitter.com/WgKrFHilH6 — camryn X•••• (@camrynclancy) August 17, 2024

Scott isn’t the first rapper WWE have worked with. Grammy Award winning artist Bad Bunny not only raps, but has also headlined WWE premium live events in the past.

Other WWE superstars were at Fanatics Fest including Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre.