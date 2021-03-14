NJPW superstar Hiromu Takahashi recently informed Tokyo Sports that he had successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle that forced him to relinquish his IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship several weeks ago. The LIJ member added that he is eyeing for a quicker return to the ring than originally anticipated, stating that he foresees a 3-6 month timetable.

It seems that after about 3 months, it will completely stick together and return to 90%. The remaining 10% depends on the practice, so I want to go home with 100% or more. It was said that it was a month, but the injury itself will heal in 3 months. It will take about half a year for me to return to the ring, so it’s an injury.

This is the second time Takahashi has had to cut a Junior Heavyweight reign short due to injury. Check out his full comments here.