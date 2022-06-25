AEW has announced on Twitter that NJPW superstar Hiromu Takahashi is currently dealing with a fever, and will no longer be traveling to the states to compete at tomorrow’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. The Timebomb was set to compete alongside of Shingo Takagi, Sting, and Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo.
The match will now just be a six-man, with Hikuleo being pulled from the Elite/Bullet Club side.
Hiromu Takahashi (@TIMEBOMB1105) has a fever and can’t travel to America to compete at Forbidden Door. The match will now be a trios match with #BulletClub (@youngbucks & @elpwrestling, with @Hiku_Leo in their corner) vs #DudesWithAttitudes (@Sting, @DarbyAllin & @Takagi__Shingo) pic.twitter.com/jFRUaofU3H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022
UPDATED CARD FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR:
Interim AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.
Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title
Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors (replacing the injured Tomohiro Ishii)
Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title
Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)
Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match
ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)
Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match
Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)
The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, & Shingo Takagi
Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta
Zack Sabre Jr vs. TBA (mystery opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson)
The Buy-In Pre-show
Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Team NJPW Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight)
The Buy-In Pre-show
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
The Buy-In Pre-show
QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi