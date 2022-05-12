Top NJPW superstar Hiromu Takahashi recently spoke with the NJPW press to hype up this year’s Best of the Super Junior’s tournament, where the Timebomb will face a slew of opponents in a round-robin style elimination bracket. One of those opponents is IMPACT X-Division champion Ace Austin, who Takahashi thinks should have to defend his title if he were to defeat him when they meet. Highlights are below.

On facing Ace Austin in BOSJ and the lineage of the X-Division title:

I think the X Division title has a long history, and Austin is a wrestler who has already won it three times. Well, if I win against the reigning champion here, I can see the… I want to take what I can get! I want to take what I can get.

Thinks he can get an X-Division championship match against Austin if he wins: