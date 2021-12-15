Today NJPW presented their Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League finals from Sumo Hall in Ryogoku Japan, with the winners receiving future title opportunities at next month’s WrestleKingdom 16 pay per view.

Hiromu Takahashi defeated YOH in the longest match in BOSJ history. This his the third time he’s won the prestigious tournament in his illustrious career. He will challenge El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship at the Tokyo Dome.

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi to win the World Tag League tournament. This is Goto’s third WTL triumph and HASHI’S first. The CHAOS members will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi for the IWGP tag team championship at the Tokyo Dome.

We’ll keep you updated on the full WrestleKingdom 16 card as we continue to get closer to the event.