NJPW has pulled Hiroshi Tanahashi and TJP from this evening’s Collision in Philadelphia event.

The Ace sustained an undisclosed injury at last night’s Capital Collision event, and TJP had travel issues that will keep him off the card. In their spot, an NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title match will take place between the new champs, Aussie Open, and Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush.

The company issued an official press release on the situation, which can be found below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was scheduled to tag with Lio Rush and Tomohiro Ishii against Aussie Open and TJP tonight in Philadelphia, sustained an injury during Capital Collision Saturday and will be unable to compete. Additionally, TJP is unable to attend due to travel issues. We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi and TJP wrestle and appreciate your understanding. In the wake of this news, Aussie Open have agreed to defend their STRONG Openweight Tag team Championships.

UPDATED CARD CAN BE FOUND BELOW:

AEW International Title Match

Gabriel Kidd vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Lio Rush vs. Aussie Open (c)

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Fred Rosser (replacing the suspended Juice Robinson)

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Chase Owens vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Rocky Romero and Homicide (replacing Fred Rosser)

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado and Volador Jr. vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious