Hiroshi Tanahashi Cleared For Summer Struggle Events After Encountering Someone With COVID-19

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi is cleared to compete in this week’s Summer Struggle events from Korakuen Hall after encountering someone with COVID-19. NJPW states that they took The Ace through all of the proper protocols, with results coming back as negative on all virus related tests. Details are below.

On August 1, Hiroshi Tanahashi made a television appearance with another cast member who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Adequate countermeasures were put in place during production of the program, and Tanahashi did not come into close contact with the infected party.

As a precaution, Tanahashi has since undertaken antigen, antibody and PCR testing, with all tests returning negative.

Tanahashi is in good health and will be able to compete on this week’s Summer Struggle events in Korakuen Hall.