Last night it was revealed that top NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi would be challenging CM Punk for the AEW world title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. The Ace has since taken to Twitter to comment on the match writing, “I have a key to open the #ForbiddenDoor.”
I have a key to open the #ForbiddenDoor 🗝 #njpw #AEW pic.twitter.com/QnXue71xAx
— 棚橋 弘至 (@tanahashi1_100) June 2, 2022
Following last night’s Dynamite in Los Angeles several AEW stars were seen with popular rapper Westside Gunn. This includes fan-favorite Eddie Kingston and former women’s champion Britt Baker. Check it out below.
2 Brazy MFs @MadKing1981 #4thrope pic.twitter.com/8LXXVDCdpk
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) June 2, 2022
Me and my dentist @RealBrittBaker 😍 #4thrope #FLYGOD #Culture @AEW #AEW pic.twitter.com/oJ179C0sfB
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) June 2, 2022