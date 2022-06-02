Last night it was revealed that top NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi would be challenging CM Punk for the AEW world title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. The Ace has since taken to Twitter to comment on the match writing, “I have a key to open the #ForbiddenDoor.”

Following last night’s Dynamite in Los Angeles several AEW stars were seen with popular rapper Westside Gunn. This includes fan-favorite Eddie Kingston and former women’s champion Britt Baker. Check it out below.