– NJPW President and Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete in the United States for his final time as part of his 2025 retirement tour later this year. During the NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 joint pay-per-view event, it was announced that Tanahashi will be working the Windy City Riot show at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, April 11, 2025.

NJPW returns to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago For Windy City Riot!

Watch Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestle in the USA for the FINAL TIME!#njpw #njriot pic.twitter.com/XLuOGOH2tF — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2025

– Speaking of Tanahashi, the Japanese icon got choked up and was seen crying while watching the critically-acclaimed instant classic between Kenny Omega and Gabe Kidd at the aforementioned Wrestle Dynasty 2025 show on January 5.

– Finally, the following image is from a brief three-second video clip that surfaced on social media this weekend, which shows Athena, Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale sharing a big hug backstage at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan during the 1/5 Wrestle Dynasty 2025 special event.