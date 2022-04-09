NJPW superstar and Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall. Check out what The Ace had to say about The Bad Guy below.

Says he felt lonely after Hall passed away:

“I felt very lonely. I wanted to meet and talk again. The match with Mr. Hall had a great influence on my life as a wrestler and my way of thinking about professional wrestling.”

How Hall was a true professional:

“I think Mr. Hall taught me the answer to the question, ‘What is a true professional? It is an important memory that Mr. Hall invited me to go out for a meal together. I will hold on to and cherish that memory.”