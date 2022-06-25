NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where The Ace will be taking on Jon Moxley to determine the new AEW interim world champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that he was the one who originated the term Forbidden Door:

“I will be the star of Forbidden Door. I mean, I did think of the name after all. When I first used the term, it was three years ago, and AEW had really only just gotten started. I don’t think anyone really knew how they would develop, but they had some great talent behind them, and I knew we would be onto something great if we crossed over. So coining that phrase, it was my way of putting things into the universe.”

Hypes his AEW interim title match against Jon Moxley:

“If it’s up to him, this will get wild. But I’m expecting that. I can fight fire with fire. He’s a good bit bigger than me, and he has a reputation for being a street fighter. But he’s really precise with every little thing he does. Moxley rarely makes mistakes, and I respect that about him.”