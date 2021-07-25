Hiroshi Tanahashi beat KENTA in a singles match at Saturday’s NJPW Summer Struggle in Nagoya event. Post-match, Tanahashi volunteered to take the place of the ailing Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo, Dome.

Ibushi was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia before the event and his status for his scheduled IWGP World title match against Shingo Takagi is up in the air right now.

NJPW is still advertising Ibushi for tomorrow’s matchup. He stated the following:

“Though I’m sweaty, I’m not tired, and this tireless body will carry NJPW into the future’. Indeed, Tanahashi had one more comment as he left the ring. ‘The main event at the Tokyo Dome is still uncertain. Can I make an appeal? If I’m needed, I am ready.”

