NJPW superstar and current IWGP U.S. champion Hiroshi Tanahashi recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about his classic rivalry against Shinsuke Nakamura, and how he most likely won’t get to face the King of Strong Style again due to him succeeding in WWE. Highlights are below.

On their numerous classic showdowns:

We’ve fought many times, but… when it comes down to the very end, there’s a theory of who will win. I think there will be a lot of things to see in this match, such as a clash of values based on what we’ve done in New Japan and what we’ve done overseas.

Says he will most likely not get to face Nakamura again: