In recent interview with NJPW, superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi recalls a showdown against the legendary Steiner Brother, where The Ace worked the matchup with a torn ACL. He admits that he was worried about his body being held together, but goes on to say that it was a hell of a contest. Check out his comments below.

Ah, that was the highest position I’d been on a stage like that in my career to that point, but man, that match was hell! I’d actually torn my ACL two weeks before. I should have been out for two months, but I had it patched up. It got worse. The older brother, Rick, just threw me on my head with all these German suplexes, I was scared for my life. The pressure about being in the semi main event were one thing, but I was more worried about my body holding together.

Tanahashi appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a video package congratulating Chris Jericho on 30-years in the wrestling industry.