The latest edition of Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Ace’s HIGH series has been released by NJPW, which sees the Japanese legend discussing all aspects of his career, this time about getting to work with former WWE superstar, Charlie Haas. Highlights are below.

Says he watched a lot of Team Angle in WWE and was always impressed with Haas:

I watched quite a bit of WWE while Haas was in Team Angle. He definitely struck me as an impressive athlete. It wasn’t until I got in the ring with him though, that I realized how big of a guy he was. It wasn’t until I got up close to him that I realized he was huge. He had that balance of athleticism and power; for guys like him and Benjamin to be who they were, and still not quite get to the top of the top speaks to how competitive this world is.

How Haas was deceptively big: