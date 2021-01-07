Top NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi talked about wrestling Daniel Bryan during a recent edition of his Ace’s HIGH series.

Tanahashi spoke highly of Bryan’s in-ring skills. Here is what he had to say:

“I remember that match, in Kobe World Hall! Danielson was just such a wrestler’s wrestler. To the very model; an orthodox opening, moving onto rope work, progressively bringing in bigger moves. He’s younger than me, but I was able to learn so much by wrestling him.

He’s great. A smaller guy, but so strong, put together, and an expert on the mat. He wholly deserved to be a top guy.”