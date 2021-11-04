NJPW legend and current IWGP United States champion Hiroshi Tanahashi spoke about WWE superstar Finn Balor on the latest edition of his Ace’s HIGH Series, and his run in New Japan as Prince Devitt. Check out highlights of what the Ace thought of the Demon Prince below.

Says Balor was cool as hell:

He was very athletic, but not a high flier per se, compared to a Kota Ibushi, or Ricochet, or Will Ospreay. He would do a tope con giro and that would be it, but it would be perfect, and in every aspect he had perfect, total balance. And more than that, an intuition and a sense for drawing the people in. He was cool as hell, but it was more than that, he could get empathy from people.

How difficult it was for Balor to garner the support he did as a foreigner:

It’s so, so difficult to get the kind of support that he had as a foreigner. He had absolutely every tool imaginable. Obviously he’s only grown since, and I’m proud I worked alongside him.

On Balor competing in the G1 Climax for the first time back in 2013: