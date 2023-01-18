Hiroshi Tanahashi has renewed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Ace took to his blog earlier today to reveal the news, though the former eight-time IWGP World Champion did not disclose any details about his new deal. Tanahashi has been with NJPW since 1999, and has been one of the biggest fan-favorites throughout his run. Aside from the world championship, he is a former two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, a three-time IWGP tag champion, a one-time IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion, and a three-time IWGP United States Champion.

Tanahashi has also won the prestigious G1 Climax three times in his career, and will most likely be competing in the 2023 tournament as well. The Ace competed for the AEW Championship in the main event of last Summer’s NJPW/AEW Forbidden Door event against Jon Moxley.

Check out his full blog here.