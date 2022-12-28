Hiroshi Tanahashi believes the Bullet Club in NJPW is the most important wrestling faction of the last 20 years.

The Ace spoke about this topic during a recent interview with the NJPW website, where he credited Finn Balor (Prince Devitt at the time), Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Tama Tonga for forming the group, which also saw members like the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, AJ Styles, and current IWGP World Heavyweight champion, Jay White. Here is what Tanahashi had to say:

That was the core four, Devitt, Fale, Anderson and Tama Tonga. I think from there it’s no exaggeration to say that Bullet Club is the most important faction of the last twenty years at least. Wherever you go overseas you still see fans in Bullet Club shirts, and all those people in the top slot over the years, [Prince] Devitt to AJ [Styles] to Kenny Omega to Jay White are really best of the best.

Tanahashi will be in tag action at the upcoming WrestleKingdom 17, where he will team with Shota Umino and the great Keiji Muto to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI.