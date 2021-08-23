Hiroshi Tanahashi did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics.

Tanahashi captured the IWGP United States Title from Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence. Here are some of the highlights

Defending the title in the United States:

“I think the IWGP U.S. heavyweight championship is truly meaningful when it is defended in the U.S. I have a desire to go to the U.S. once a month. Sometimes, I’d even like it to be once a week. This was the first time in a year and a half that I was able to wrestle in front of a vocal crowd. It was a really exhilarating feeling, and it gave me a ton of extra strength. I was incredibly fired up. It was a fantastic environment to wrestle in.”

Wanting to wrestle in AEW: