Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is your new IWGP United States champion.

The Ace defeated KENTA in a no-DQ matchup on night two of NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16. This begins Tanahashi’s second run with the U.S. title after losing it to KENTA two months ago.

The Highest of Fly Flows granted Hiroshi Tanahashi his second IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship tonight! What was your moment of #njwk16day2? Let us know! https://t.co/QNDT05iaa8 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2022

Tanahashi’s triumph was the only title change on today’s show.

-Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP World Heavyweight championship over Will Ospreay in the evening’s main event.

-Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles survived a triple-threat tag to retain the IWGP Junior tag team titles.

-The House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi) retained the IWGP NEVER six man titles over CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, YOH)