Things will wrap up with a bang today in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 this afternoon in Riyadh, we have learned the scheduled closing match for the premium live event portion of the big show.

Ending things in the ring as the last PLE bout of the show today, which kicks off at 1/12c on the WWE Network on Peacock, is the historic first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship match.

The bout will see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER competing to determine the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Champion.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

