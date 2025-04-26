This year’s WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania 41 show was a newsworthy one.

In addition to announcing the WWE Backlash: St. Louis main event for next month, a pair of former NXT Tag-Team Champions made their official SmackDown debut after being called up to the WWE main roster.

If that wasn’t enough, Nia Jax also returned.

But things didn’t end there.

Rounding out what was just the first-half of the three-hour blue brand prime time program from the sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green to become the brand new WWE Women’s United States Champion.

With the win, Vega ends the historic reign of Green, who was the inaugural WWE Women’s U.S. Champion.

