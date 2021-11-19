As noted, WWE released 8 wrestlers on Thursday night – Shane Thorne, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Jaxson Ryker, and Drake Maverick.

Nox quickly changed her Twitter handle back to Nixon Newell, while Thorne commented on his run and looked forward to his 90-day non-compete clause expiring.

“All jokes aside I got nothing to be mad about. I had a financially great run, met some cool people, traveled and had plenty of laughs. I have some great stories to tell in the future but for now… Let’s go 90 days! 90 days and I’m coming for you @jesseLplate [skull emoji],” Thorne wrote.

Ryker posted a photo with his daughter, while Adonis thanked WWE, Swerve posted his signature purple horns emoiji, and Top Dolla plugged his upcoming album and food drive. He also commented on the release.

“See y’all in 90 days. #BudgetCuts We Made Something Special and Now We Get To Again #TheCrew [OK hand sign emoji] @swerveconfident @TheeAdonisWWE @TheVibeBri My 3rd Album Drops 12/3 on All Streaming Platforms,” Dolla wrote.

You can click here for Maverick’s post-release video, along with John Cena’s reaction.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the related tweets:

Thank You WWE

♥️ — Ashante Thee Adonis (@TheeAdonisWWE) November 19, 2021

My Canned Food Drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love! pic.twitter.com/OfSATsOJZJ — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021

😈 — Just Different (@swerveconfident) November 19, 2021

Nixon

Newell. — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 19, 2021

You wanna fight soon? — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 19, 2021

I thought I was retired?? — Shane Haste (@WWEThorne) November 19, 2021

All jokes aside I got nothing to be mad about. I had a financially great run, met some cool people, traveled and had plenty of laughs. I have some great stories to tell in the future but for now… Let's go 90 days! 90 days and I'm coming for you @jesseLplate 💀 — Shane Haste (@WWEThorne) November 19, 2021

I didn't even go that much 😩

(They stopped having cake) — Shane Haste (@WWEThorne) November 19, 2021

