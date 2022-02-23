AJ Gray announced on Twitter earlier today that the HitMakerZ, formerly known as Hit Row in WWE, will be appearing at the April 1st GCW For The Culture event in Dallas, the same weekend as WrestleMania 38. Representing the group will be Briana Brandy, AJ Francis, and Tehuti Miles, with only Shane “Swerve” Strickland not scheduled to appear.

Cyphers are saved for championship celebrations… we’ll have a few of those coming don’t worry https://t.co/GiRzYsJYdb — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) February 22, 2022