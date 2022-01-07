Pro-wrestling star Ho Ho Lun spoke with the South China Morning post about his recent stint with AEW, and how much he enjoyed working for GCW in the states. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his appearance on AEW Dark came to be:

That’s gonna be fun. I received this invitation two weeks ago. This AEW Dark TV show, they always invite a lot of people from the independent scene to come in there to perform, to fight with some of their contracted talent. So I’m lucky enough to get invited for this one, and they put me in a match with this former champion Sammy Guevara.

Says he was surprised at the fan reactions he got since he hadn’t wrestled in American since 2017:

That was five years ago and I’ve been wrestling in Japan a lot. I’ve spent a lot of time in the Philippines, in China, and Singapore as well. So I would say there have been some changes. But I have done a few matches here already since I came here in November. It was a surprise to me. I thought the fans here are gonna forget me already, and don’t know who I am. But most of the time I come out, there’s a few people still knowing who I am and shouting the Ho Ho name. It’s such a surprise to me to be honest. The fans here are so funny. After the show, the kids like my T-shirts a lot. They get them signed, shake hands and take photos. There’s a lot of interactions after the show with the fans.

How much he enjoyed working for GCW: