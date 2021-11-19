Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Chinese star Ho Ho Lun will be making his debut for the promotion at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas Texas. Full details, including who else is supposed to appear, can be found below.
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Hong Kong’s most popular wrestler, Ho Ho Lun was a standout in the Cruiserweight Classic. Earlier this week, Ho Ho Lun hinted in a tweet he had some big news and now it is official.
The founder of Hong Kong Pro Wrestling Federation will enter MLW’s middleweight division when MLW returns to Dallas January 21.
Who will MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran select as Ho Ho’s opponent? Only time will tell.
See Ho Ho Lun in action January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!
Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.
The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Ross & Marshall Von Erich
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Jacob Fatu
nZo
World Middleweight Champion Tajiri
Davey Richards
King Muertes with Karlee Perez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
Cesar Duran
5150 with Konnan
Mads Krugger
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday
Matt Cross
TJP
Alex Kane
Ho Ho Lun
Alicia Atout
Aramis
Arez
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Myron Reed
Ikuro Kwon
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
