Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Chinese star Ho Ho Lun will be making his debut for the promotion at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas Texas. Full details, including who else is supposed to appear, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Ho Ho Lun will make his MLW debut Friday January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Hong Kong’s most popular wrestler, Ho Ho Lun was a standout in the Cruiserweight Classic. Earlier this week, Ho Ho Lun hinted in a tweet he had some big news and now it is official.

The founder of Hong Kong Pro Wrestling Federation will enter MLW’s middleweight division when MLW returns to Dallas January 21.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Who will MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran select as Ho Ho’s opponent? Only time will tell.

See Ho Ho Lun in action January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

nZo

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

King Muertes with Karlee Perez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime