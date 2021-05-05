Pro-wrestling star Holidead recently joined The Last Minute Wrestling Podcast to discuss her absence from the sport, claiming that she’s reached out to the major promotions but they keep telling her the timing isn’t right. Holidead adds that she’s contemplated quitting the business, but will continue to push forward as she loves the business. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she’s reached out to major promotions for work but they’ve told her it’s not the right timing:

So, I wanna word this right since I’m still in the business and I don’t bury myself. But I’m not signed anywhere but this is my job, this is what pays my bills so, I reach out to companies as this is a job. I’ve been in contact with a good — a majority of these major promotions that have these platforms and you know, some of them have said they’re looking for something different. Some of them said I have the right look, I can work, it’s just a matter of timing. I’ve heard for years it’s a matter of timing and I was just like, ‘Okay… you know… alright.’ This is not my time. I don’t know if I bumped into somebody, spilled their coffee, I’m not friends with the mean girls. It’s honestly sh*t like that I’m just like, I don’t know so, I’m trying to keep a positive face. Again, like you said, the Twitter outpour is something that touched me and it’s like okay, maybe I should stick around for a while. I contemplated quitting a whole lot of times in wrestling. I just wanna say you’ll never hear me give a retirement speech. If you stop seeing me show up places, I quit. I’m not gonna make an announcement for retirement, because people do that and they come back but I have no plans on making an announcement. If you just stop seeing me show up places, I’m done.

Wanting to team up with Thunder Rosa and how she plans on keep pushing forward:

Absolutely. Wrestling is something I love and I mean, I’ve said it before, I just want the opportunity to perform on high-level, consistent platforms and just show motherf*ckers what the f*ck I can do. I’d love to go in NWA or AEW and tag with her [Thunder Rosa]. Unfortunately, the powers that be, the people that make those decisions and I might not be what people are looking for or what they want. I don’t have those answers honestly. People ask, ‘Why aren’t you here? Why aren’t you here?’ Again, I would love to work on these various platforms. I feel like, not to brag or my ego but I feel like I can f*cking go with the best of the best and I can prove that if just given the opportunity. But for whatever reason, the powers that be are not a fan of me so I — there’s only so much I can do, you know? And I appreciate you guys tweeting out and stuff and showing your support but again, if the heads don’t want you in the door then the door’s closing, it’s just like, alright, I’ll keep trying. As long as my body holds up, I’ll be here and I’ll keep trying, you know?

