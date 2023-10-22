New talent continues to gain exposure in All Elite Wrestling through Collision.

On this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT television program, a new women’s talent and an AEW tag-team made their Collision debuts.

Hollywood Haley took on Skye Blue in a women’s singles match on the show, losing in what was essentially a squash match to the emerging heel in Skye Blue. Check out video footage of the bout below.

The demeanor of Skye Blue continues to morph as the weeks go by as she's in action LIVE on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Skyebyee | @HollyHoodHaleyJ pic.twitter.com/wQTQD9Dd3K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

Skye Blue continues her aggressive attack on Hollyhood Haley! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Skyebyee | @HollyHoodHaleyJ pic.twitter.com/F2WdQbzdKn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2023

Also appearing on the show for the first time this week were tag-team prospects The Outrunners. The duo competed in their first match on Collision during Saturday night’s show at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., losing to The Gunns in a squash match. Check out video footage below.