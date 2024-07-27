A new singles match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Tony Khan revealed on social media that The Beast Mortos will battle Hologram in singles-action. Hologram debuted one week ago and was victorious over Gringo Loco.

TOMORROW, Saturday, 7/27@EsportsStadium Arlington, TX

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

On @TNTdrama, TOMORROW The Beast Mortos vs Hologram After a great win tonight in a classic to open #ROHDBD,@Taurusoriginal Mortos will collide vs Hologram, live on TNT tomorrow night in Texas! pic.twitter.com/2rZi0BdufW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2024

Previously announced for the 7/27 episode of AEW Collision, which will be immediately followed by AEW Battle of the Belts XI, is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, as well as the in-ring returns of the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as they begin their quest to recapture the AEW World Tag-Team Championships by battling the MxM collection.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Saturday night, July 27, for live AEW Collision results coverage.