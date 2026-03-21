Hologram is on the comeback trail.

The popular masked wrestler from All Elite Wrestling surfaced via social media for the first time in a while on Friday to update fans on his AEW return status.

On his official X account, Hologram posted a photo of himself on crutches along with an interesting caption.

“Injury detected. Source: clone,” Hologram wrote, referencing his doppelganger, El Clon. “Surgical process complete.”

Hologram, who underwent knee surgery in October after being written out of AEW storylines in September of 2025, continued by addressing his recovery and the countdown to his return.

“Recovery protocol active,” he added. “Countdown initiated. I’m coming back to finish this.”