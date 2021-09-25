The main event of tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was an unsanctioned tag team showdown pitting Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer against Eddie Kingston and former world champion, Jon Moxley. The Suzuki-Gun members had gained the upper-hand after taping Moxley’s hands behinds his back and gaining a two-on-one advantage over Kingston, but the Mad King would be saved.

ROH star Homicide then appeared to assist his longtime friend Kingston, a surprise that had the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium buzzing for the New York legend. This would lead to Kingston picking up the win for his team after leveling Archer with a series of kendo-stick shots.

See it all go down below.

Homicide is here! The pro wrestling legend of New York and one of Eddie Kingston’s best friends – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/ke9rtOMLh0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021