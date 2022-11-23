The legendary Homicide recently joined the Counted Out podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the ROH world title run of Chris Jericho, how he would crush Jericho in a singles-match, and what his thoughts were on working with Will Ospreay on NJPW STRONG. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Jericho is the GOAT, but feels like he would crush him in the ring:

I think Chris Jericho is the G.O.A.T., you know, greatest of all time. But, I got demands. But I will break his legs. That’s the one thing. I will break ‘em. I’m not no softie. He can bring the Lionheart, the painkiller, Dr. Suess, I don’t care. Just bring anybody. I will crush them.

On Will Ospreay

I wrestled Will Ospreay and I gotta give a big shout out to Will Ospreay because he’s the one that demanded a match with myself and man, I thought it was okay and everybody yelled at me in the back like, ‘It was perfect, it was good. I can’t believe you still got it.’ I don’t know what that means but okay [Homicide laughed].

