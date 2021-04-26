Pro-wrestling legend Homicide was a recent guest on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss his return to the promotion, and how he hopes to finish out his in-ring career before transitioning to a role behind the scenes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his return to ROH:

I was very surprised. It was a lot of emotional things going through my head like, ‘is this for real?’ I got a phone call and they told me to come to the venue. They gave me the blueprint and I thought it was a regular day. Go to work, get paid, leave. In the end, that’s when I realized, ‘Wow, I’m really back. I can’t believe it.’ It really hit me after. To this day, I’m a little surprised by this great comeback. When I left ROH, I thought I was never coming back. Nothing bad political or business, I just did everything. Now that I’m older, I see myself doing more stuff with the company and making it bigger. I’m blessed to be part of this group and a new era. A lot of fans never saw my work and I raised some hell. You think Steve Austin raised hell in the WWF, I raised hell.

How he wants to close the door on his performing career before transitioning to behind the scenes:

I wanna be like the Million Dollar Man. I wanna make a lot of money. Behind the scenes, absolutely. I think I’ve done everything as a performer. It’s in my blood. I need a closer and that’s going behind the scenes, becoming a manager or a coach. What I want to do right now is perform and have my closure as a performer. After that, go behind the scenes and make people better.

