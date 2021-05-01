Pro-wrestling legend Homicide was the latest guest on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including who he would induct as the first entrants into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Hear who he selected below.

Says he hates when Hall of Fame inducts 10 people at once:

I hate other Hall of Fames that do like ten guys. It should be three or four. There’s a lot of rumors and they say the keys of Ring of Honor are myself, CM Punk, and Samoa Joe. That’s cool, thank you, I appreciate it. There are so many guys that are so amazing in this company.

Names the first four he believes should be inducted:

My first four guys are The Briscoe Brothers. Not single guys, going in together. They deserve to be number one in the Hall of Fame. Next, Samoa Joe. He made the championship so noticeable. Everyone wanted to be World Heavyweight Champion whether it was WWF, NWA, WCW. Joe made the belt so prestigious everyone wanted to be ROH World Champion, including myself. He made that belt mean something. He had classics as well. My other pick is Jay Lethal. Why? He was there since day one. Yeah, he left, but he came back and tore the house down. He main evented Madison Square Garden.

How he would induct himself if he could:

Then there’s me [laughs]. Ballot number two. I’m gonna be selfish, I should be ballot number one, but in a professional way, those would be my first four. The next are American Dragon [Daniel Bryan], CM Punk, myself.

